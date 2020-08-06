Airtel Thanks Digital Store Will Bring You OTT Subscriptions at Reduced Prices

Bharti Airtel customers get the advantage of Airtel Thanks programme under which they get multiple offers and benefits. Almost every one of us purchase OTT subscriptions to our favourite platform. There are multiple OTT platforms available and the good thing is, not all of them are super expensive, but you still have to pay for them. With Airtel Thanks benefits though, you get free OTT subscription to major platforms. But recently, Airtel also launched ‘Airtel Thanks Digital Store’. This store is only accessible to the customers who have an active Airtel Thanks membership. Let’s take a look at what Airtel Thanks Digital Store is.

Airtel Thanks Digital Store

Airtel Thanks Digital Store offers customers digital services. Basically, it is a place where all the members of the Airtel Thanks can come and purchase digital services from. Now one would ask why should I take it from the Airtel Thanks Digital Store? The answer is you get the exact same digital product or service at a discounted rate.

Much recently, Airtel removed the ZEE5 Premium subscription from all of its prepaid plans leaving the Rs 289 plan. Along with that, all the fiber customers weren’t getting the subscription as well. But now, Airtel has also removed the offer from the benefits of Airtel Thanks Platinum membership. Earlier the subscription of ZEE5 premium was available to the customers with Platinum membership of Airtel Thanks, but that’s not the case anymore.

However, if you are an Airtel customer and are thinking of purchasing the ZEE5 Premium subscription since you don’t get it as a benefit from your plan anymore, don’t go looking anywhere else but the Airtel Thanks Digital Store.

If you purchase the ZEE5 Premium subscription from the website or app of ZEE5, then you will have to pay Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year. But if you purchase the subscription of ZEE5 Premium from the Digital Store, then you will get it at a discounted price of Rs 79 per month. Even if you calculate it for a year, you still end up paying Rs 948. Yes, it is only Rs 51 lesser than the original yearly plan of Rs 999, but the discount still counts.

There are other digital products as well which you can subscribe to with the help of Airtel Thanks Digital Store. One of those digital products is ‘Testbook’. It is an app which helps you prepare for government exams. Normally its subscription costs Rs 200 per month, but with the Digital Store, its subscription will cost only Rs 149.

Another digital product in the offering is ‘Parentlane Pregnancy’. It is an app which helps women during their pregnancy and its subscription for six months comes at a cost of Rs 1,494. But with the Airtel Thanks Digital Store, its subscription is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,249.