MTNL Revises Prepaid Plans in Mumbai and Delhi for a Limited Period

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is a state run telco. However, MTNL only operates in select metro cities of the country and in Mauritius which is an island nation in Africa. It is a subsidiary company of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The telco keeps on introducing new offers for its customers on a limited time basis. Now, MTNL has introduced revised prepaid plans for people in Mumbai with better benefits. There are a total of 6 new STVs introduced by MTNL and along with that, there are 7 data STVs introduced as well. Let’s take a look at them.

MTNL Revised 3G STVs

First of all, it is important to note that this offer is only available for a limited period. The revised 3G STVs are on offer from August 14, 2020 to November 11, 2020. The first revised 3G STV from MTNL is STV 153. It costs Rs 153 and comes with 1GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit for 28 days. The second one is STV 196 which costs Rs 196. This STV comes with 1.5GB daily data benefit along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days.

But for people who need more data, they can also go for STV 259 and STV 329. Both of these STVs come with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day. The only difference is in the validity of the plans. The Rs 259 prepaid plan will come with a validity of 35 days whereas the Rs 329 prepaid plan will come with 45 days validity. Then there is the STV 409 which costs Rs 409 and comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB daily data. It has a validity of 84 days.

The last revised 3G STV from MTNL is of STV 399 which costs Rs 399. It comes with 500MB data and truly unlimited calling for both local calls and while being in roaming as well. There is 100 SMS/day included too. For the STV 399 though, the home page of the telco’s website shows that it is offering 1GB of daily data but the dedicated plans page shows that it is offering only 500MB data.

MTNL 3G Data STV

MTNL has also introduced a 3G data STV which is also available in the same limited period of August 14, 2020, to November 11, 2020. There are a total of seven 3G data STVs on offer, but only one of them is new under this offer, others were there from before. In case you don’t want to worry about your data exhausting for a long time and need more data every day, you can recharge with the newly added Rs 1,298 data STV. It offers 2GB data every day and is valid for 270 days.

There are other 6 data STVs as well from which you can choose. The first one is ‘3G 14’ and it costs Rs 14. It comes with 500MB data and is valid for 1 day only. The second data STV is of Rs 22 and it offers 1GB data with a validity of 3 days. The Rs 51 data STV comes with 3GB of data which is valid for 7 days.

There are 3G data STVs from MTNL which are also valid for a little longer. The Rs 99 data STV comes with 5GB of data with a validity of 28 days. If you want more data along with longer validity, you can choose the Rs 199 data STV. It comes with 15GB of data for 28 days. Then there is another Rs 299 data STV which comes with 25GB of data for 28 days.