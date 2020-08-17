People are over 4G speeds offered in India already. They need something faster and that is why they rely on fiber broadband plans from different operators. A lot of operators have come to the market offering high broadband speeds using fiber technology. Some of the common names of providers are BSNL, Airtel, and Jio. One of the plans which a lot of people are looking for is a 50 Mbps internet speed plan. Telcos such as BSNL, Netplus, Connect Broadband, Netplus, and Foxcell provide their users with 50 Mbps speed plans. But it is not the same with Bharti Airtel and Jio. Airtel and Jio both provide their base plans with 100 Mbps speed. It is worth mentioning that some of the 50 Mbps plans are priced more expensive than what Airtel and Jio offer their 100 Mbps speed plan for. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 100 Mbps speed plan for Rs 799 (exclusive of 18% GST) and JioFiber offers its base plan of 100 Mbps for Rs 699 (exclusive of 18% GST). Let’s take a look at 50 Mbps plans from BSNL, Connect Broadband, Netplus, and Foxcell.

BSNL

BSNL very recently launched its 50 Mbps fiber plans in Punjab circle. There are a total of 3 plans which offer 50 Mbps speed. The first plan is ‘200GB CS111 Monthly’ and it offers 200GB data to users at 50 Mbps speed. After the 200GB is exhausted, users can continue browsing at 4 Mbps speed. It is priced at Rs 490.

The second plan is ‘300GB CS112 Monthly’. It comes with 300GB monthly data at 50 Mbps speed and post FUP limit the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. It is priced at Rs 590. There is another broadband plan which offers a similar benefit to this plan in the Punjab circle which is the ‘Superstar 300GB’ plan. It comes for Rs 749. The only difference is that after exhaustion of 300GB data, the speed reduces to 2 Mbps in the Superstar 300GB plan.

The third plan is ‘PUN 400GB Monthly’ and it offers 400GB data every month at 50 Mbps speed. Post exhaustion of the FUP limit of data, users can continue browsing at 4 Mbps. The only difference between the 400GB plan and the 300GB and 200GB plan is that the 400GB plan offers unlimited voice calling whereas the others don’t.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband has also become one of the major internet service providers (ISP) of the country and it also provides 50 Mbps speed plans. There are a total of 6 broadband plans which Connect Broadband provides with 50 Mbps speed.

The base plan costs Rs 599 and offers 100GB data at 50 Mbps speed. There is no free calling included with this one and post FUP limit, the internet speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps. The Rs 649 plan also comes with the same 100GB data at 50 Mbps speed. But there is unlimited calling included in this one and post FUP limit, the speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps.

The Rs 699 plan comes with 200GB of data at 50 Mbps speed. Once the FUP limit is reached, the internet speed is capped at 10 Mbps. There is unlimited calling included with the plan as well. Coming to the next plan, it costs Rs 799 and offers 350GB data at 50 Mbps speed. Post FUP limit, the internet speed is reduced to 20 Mbps. There is unlimited calling available, as well as 1 free anti-virus key is provided.

The Rs 999 plan comes with 550GB data at 50 Mbps speed. One thing that the user will notice with the Connect Broadband plans is the increasing trend of internet speed post FUP limit is reached with each of the more expensive plans. With this one, the customer can continue browsing at 30 Mbps once the FUP limit is exhausted. There is unlimited calling along with 1 free anti-virus key included.

The last 50 Mbps internet plan comes for Rs 1,299 and offers 1,000GB data. Post FUP limit, the customer can continue browsing at 40 Mbps speed. The customer also gets unlimited calling along with 1 free key of anti-virus.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is a growing internet service provider (ISP) in India and it offers a range of internet plans. Customers can even get a 1 Gbps broadband plan from the ISP. Netplus offers only one broadband plan with 50 Mbps speed. Its name is ‘TRULY UL 50+ 599’. It is priced at Rs 599 and it offers customers in Punjab unlimited data. There are no other broadband plans from Netplus which offer 50 Mbps speed.

Foxcell

Foxcell is again a growing ISP in India. Customers can choose between monthly and quarterly plans from the ISP. The monthly broadband plan which Foxcell offers with 50 Mbps speed comes with unlimited data. But it is not cheap. It costs Rs 1,062 (inclusive of GST).

Then the customer can also opt the 50 Mbps speed plan for a quarter. The quarterly plan though will come with a data FUP limit of 600GB post which the internet speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps. It will cost Rs 2,835 (inclusive of GST).