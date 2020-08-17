BSNL 3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans Start at Just Rs 78

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides prepaid plans with 3GB daily data benefit. Even though the telco hasn’t managed to succeed in expanding its 4G services throughout India, it focuses on bringing the customers a lot of value through its 3G prepaid plans. A lot of people want more than 2GB daily data. But with telcos such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, 3GB daily data plans can be quite expensive. That is why BSNL brings customers 3GB daily data plans with unlimited calling benefit and more for a much lesser price. Let’s take a look at all the plans which are on offer from BSNL which provide 3GB daily data.

BSNL Rs 78 Plan

The Rs 78 plan is the cheapest plan from BSNL which provides 3GB daily data to users. It comes with a very short validity of 8 days justifying the plan’s price and benefits. There is unlimited calling included (250 minutes every day as per Fair Usage Policy). Once the 3GB data is exhausted, the customer can resume browsing the internet at 80 Kbps speed. The plan also provides the user with a complimentary subscription of Eros now for 8 days. This plan is not available in every telecom circle of India.

BSNL STV 247

It is yet another plan from BSNL which provides 3GB daily data. It costs Rs 247 and also ships unlimited calling benefit with a FUP limit of 250 minutes every day. This plan comes with a validity of 36 days. Once the customer exhausts the FUP limit of 3GB data for a given day, he/she can continue browsing the internet at 80 Kbps speed. This plan is available in almost every telecom circle of India including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BSNL PV 997

This plan is not available to everyone. Customers can get 3GB daily data benefit from this plan of BSNL but the customers who are recharging for the first time can only avail its 3GB daily data benefit. It costs Rs 997 and it can be used as a first recharge coupon (FRC). It ships unlimited calling with 250 minutes FUP limit for a day. After exhausting the initial 3GB data for the day, customers can resume browsing internet at 80 Kbps speed. The customers also get two months of free caller tunes from BSNL. It is available in almost every telecom circle of India except Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

BSNL Rs 1999 Plan

It is the most expensive 3GB daily data prepaid plan from BSNL. But justifying its price, it comes with a validity of 365 days. It costs Rs 1,999 and with data, also provides unlimited calling benefit of 250 minutes every day (FUP limit) to the users. After the FUP limit of data has reached for a customer, they can continue browsing the internet at 80 Kbps speed. Along with that, there is also the benefit of 100 SMS/day. This plan is available in almost every telecom circle of India except Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.