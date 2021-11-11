Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport Receives a Price Hike in India

In the recent development of events, the prices of Xiaomi’s two smartphones Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport have been officially hiked in India by the makers. The officially hiked prices are in effect from today that is November 11, 2021, and users can see the same on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official websites. The reason behind the price hike is being speculated as an ongoing global semiconductor issue that is adversely affecting MediaTek and other chipmakers. MediaTek Helio G25 chipset is used to power both Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport. The details related to the hiked prices of the two handsets are discussed below.

The Hiked Prices of the Handsets

Both Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport have two variants that are available in the market. The price of the 2GB/32GB variant of Redmi 9A used to cost Rs 6,999 which has now been hiked to Rs 7,299. Moreover, the price of 3GB/32GB has been officially hiked to Rs 8,299 from the earlier price of Rs 7,999.

On the other hand, the 2GB/32GB variant of Redmi 9A Sport will now cost Rs 7,299 instead of its former price of Rs 6,999. The other variant of the same model with 3GB/32GB will now come at a price of Rs 8,299 instead of Rs 7,999. The new prices for both devices are applicable from Thursday and can be seen on Amazon and Xiaomi websites as well.

Specifications of the Devices

Talking about the specifications of Redmi 9A, the handset features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper. The device also sports an entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 SoC that has been complemented with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and has 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable via microSD card internal storage. The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP rear camera that has been mounted vertically along with a LED flash. The device also has a 5000mAh battery but doesn’t support fast charging.

The Redmi 9A Sport on the contrary features a display consisting of a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1600×720 pixels, 400 nits of brightness and is certified by TÜV Rheinland. Same as Redmi 9A, this device is also supported by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC but has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with expandable memory. The handset also features a 5000mAh battery. Both devices boot on MIUI custom skin out of the box.