BSNL Needs to Revamp Business by the Root

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) needs to be aggressive with what it plans to do next – which is 4G. But the solution to the company’s vast problems only begins with 4G. 5G is the next step in the ladder towards being a profitable company in the medium term. However, 4G and 5G are just network technologies. They are not what the consumer business is all about. While 4G and 5G are what consumers demand, things don’t just end there.

BSNL needs to completely revamp its brand image and make the consumer aware that it is better than its competitors. To do that, BSNL needs to play its cards right.

BSNL Can Play the Homegrown 4G and 5G Card

BSNL will be the only telco that will be coming out with homegrown 4G in India. While BSNL is quite late to the party, homegrown 4G still counts for something. The state-run telco can appeal to the patriots of the country to join its network and avoid the other telecom operators. This can definitely have a positive impact on the company’s business.

BSNL is currently in the process of setting up 4G sites in different parts of the country. After a few months, the state-run telco will start trialling the networks and then launch them by the end of 2022.

There might be some cities or states of the country which might get to see BSNL’s 4G network by August 2022 itself. However unlikely that seems, we can’t rule it out as so many company officials and people from the government have said the same.

In addition to this, BSNL needs to really work on its customer care work. The state-run telecom operator can get an edge over its competitors if it can deliver better customer service. BSNL is very well known in the country, and by offering cheaper tariffs initially, BSNL can be the people’s choice when every other telecom operator is hiking tariffs.