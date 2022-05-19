HITS Launches on Airtel Digital TV

Airtel Digital TV has now launched a new channel called Airtel HITS HD. The channel will take the users back to the most popular, iconic, and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 60s and 90s. It will be like taking a trip down the memory lane for most users who are a little old now. In fact, this is a great opportunity for people who missed out on Hollywood TV shows of the 60s and 90s to also witness how the cinematography, writing, and acting were back then.

Airtel HITS HD Channel Number and Other Details

Airtel HITS HD will be available for users on channel number 167 and will air old shows in High-Definition (HD) resolution. The channel has not yet been released for the users despite its launch. It will be available for the customers of Airtel Digital TV starting May 20, 2022. HITS is Asia’s number one classic TV channel, and its addition to the platform of Airtel Digital TV will certainly give the Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator an edge over its competitors.

Users will get to see content from various genres, including adventure, sitcom, family drama, and crime shows. Some content that will be available for users includes Charmed, Baywatch, The Bionic Woman, The Lucy Show, and more.

HITS will feature content from various major productions such as ITV Studios, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount, NBCUniversal, and more.

Airtel HITS HD Channel Cost

Airtel HITS HD will be available for users for free for the first ten days. Post that, the customers will be charged Rs 75 per month for the channel. A ten-day free trial makes sense as it will give the users a taste of what they will get when they subscribe to the channel.

This will truly be an amazing channel offering from Airtel Digital TV for customers who are craving to watch shows from the pre-2000 era and want to understand the world of cinema from the 60s and 90s.