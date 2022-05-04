Paramount+ India Launch Confirmed for 2023

Paramount+ is going to launch in India in 2023, and the same has been confirmed by the company – Paramount Global. Paramount+ is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, and it will come to India in partnership with Viacom18. Along with the Indian market, the streaming platform will also launch in South Korea by June 2022, from whereon it will head to other countries such as France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and Italy.

Paramount is a globally recognised mass media and entertainment company and has produced some of the biggest titles such as Top Gun, Transformers series, Interstellar, and more. It is quite natural to believe that Paramount+ will offer all its produced and owned titles on Paramount+ in India.

OTT Competition Heating in the Country

Every year, multiple new OTT platforms make their way to India. HBO Max is also one of those, and the competition is seriously going to heat up.

Currently, platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 are the most popular OTT platforms in India. All of these platforms sort of have a different pricing and content delivery strategy.

According to a PTI report, Paramount+ will be available for a variety of devices and platforms, including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and more. Users would also be able to directly stream content by going to the website of the company.

In the international markets, Paramount+ features content from different production studios such as Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS, BET, MTV, and more. Currently, the streaming service from Paramount+ is available in countries such as Latin America, the Nordics, the Caribbean, Australia, Canada, and the United States (US).

The company is going global to compete with other platforms such as Netflix, which has been losing subscribers now. Netflix may have reached a global saturation point, given the company has been in the market for a very long-time. It will be interesting to see how these different OTT platforms navigate through India.