Internet Speed Throttling, Is It Happening With You

Internet speed is an important factor in determining the kind of experience that you have with whatever you are doing online. But there could have been instances where your internet service provider (ISP) might have throttled the speed of the connection for you. If you don’t know, internet speed throttling is when your ISP deliberately caps the speed limit offered with your connection. Most of the time, this is done to avoid any capacity limitation issues and to ensure that everyone gets internet access in an equal manner during peak hours.

If you want to check whether your ISP is throttling your internet speed, do this.

USE VPN to Check

One of the easiest ways you can find if your ISP is throttling the internet speed is by first running a speed test on your mobile. Note the speed and then run another speed test, but this time, activate VPN on your device. Check the speed now. If the speed is faster than before, it is likely that your ISP is throttling the internet speed.

In India, with only a handful of telecom operators, there have been several times when the telcos have been accused of throttling internet speeds. This most likely doesn’t happen today as all the operators have deployed additional spectrum and prepared a better backhaul for meeting capacity demands.

But there could be scenarios where your ISP could be throttling the internet speed of your connection without you knowing. The thing is, the ISPs will never submit to the fact that they do this. It is because it would put them in a bad light, and users might leave their network or services. But this is something that almost every telecom operator has been accused of. It is hard to know now whether these accusations were true or not, but the users have felt like their internet speed was being throttled.