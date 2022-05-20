Oppo Reno8 Specifications Revealed via TENNA Listing

The TENNA listing of the Oppo Reno8 handset has also confirmed that the model number of the handset is PGBM10. According to the TENNA certification site, Oppo Reno 8 will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole screen that offers an FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno8 series in China on May 23. The series will consist of OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ smartphones. Recent reports have revealed the model numbers of the devices corresponding to the monikers. Oppo Reno8 Pro will arrive with a PGAM10 model number, the Pro+ model will have a PGZM10 model number and lastly, the base model – Reno8 will come with model number PGBM10. Now in a new development, the vanilla Reno8 has appeared on the TENNA certification site revealing the majority of the key details regarding the specs. Let’s find out.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The TENNA listing of the Oppo Reno8 handset has also confirmed that the model number of the handset is PGBM10. According to the TENNA certification site, Oppo Reno8 will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole screen that offers an FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a 3GHz octa-core processor which is most likely going to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The processor on the device could be coupled with 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of built-in storage.

The device has a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery which means it will have a combined capacity of 4500mAh. The battery will be supported by an 80W fast charge technology. As far as the camera specifications of the smartphone are considered, Oppo Reno8 will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with two 2MP secondary cameras. The front of the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will operate on Android 12 OS and will come in Slightly Drunk, Clear Sky Blue, and Night Tour Black colour options. OPPO Reno8 has 160 x 73.4 x 7.67mm dimensions and weighs around 179 grams.

