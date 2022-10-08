Ericsson and Tele2 Partner to Offer Private 5G Network to Electric Boat Maker

The electric boat maker X Shore in Nyköping, Sweden, is utilizing Tele2's exclusive 5G network, according to an announcement from Ericsson, to help it become more efficient and environmentally friendly. According to the firms, the installation will particularly enable X Shore to adapt to the quantity of production needs and save the time required to alter the production line.

The Rollout Helps X Shore Achieve Its Goal of Becoming the Most Productive Boat Manufacturer in the World

Tele2 claimed that X Shore would use its 5G services to access remote, monitor, operate, and manage various manufacturing steps. The vendor's 4G/5G radio portfolio and dual-mode core technology will be integrated with the company's public 5G large network and Ericsson's personal 5G network remedy to offer more adaptable modular manufacturing and logistics for the boat producer. “Our goal is to ensure sustainable and efficient operations at all levels, from our working environment to production and product development, while reducing our environmental impact through the adoption of smart industry 4.0 solutions,” commented Elias Wästberg, head of industrialisation at X Shore Industries 1.

Private cellular networks, whether they are powered by 4G LTE or 5G, offer specialised wireless systems and services to organisations, including businesses, schools, and hospitals. Despite the fact that the development of these secure networks got off to a weak start than many had anticipated, current information suggests that there has been significant progress over the last year or so. “This is a great example of how our 5G solutions provide sustainable and commercial benefits to our customers,” Jenny Lindqvist, head of Northern and Central Europe at Ericsson, said of its work with Tele2. “This is enabling X Shore to add flexibility and enhanced control over the production processes while lowering costs and reducing the climate impact.”

As of June 2022, at least 794 organisations in 68 countries and regions are developing private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G innovations, according to research from the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA). It is evident that the pace of deployment is quickening when contrasted with January of the same year, when the GSA discovered only 311 private mobile network deployments in operation.