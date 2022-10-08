Airtel, Jio and Vi all Offer these Plans at Affordable Rates

Prepaid plans are widely available from Airtel, Jio, and Vi to meet a variety of customer needs. The telcos, however, do not provide many choices when it comes to budget programmes. Check out the prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi if you're seeking for a less expensive and more economical option. Under Rs 300, these plans include unlimited calling and data.

Best Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

Airtel Rs 239 Plan

The plan has a 24-day validity period and gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day. It provides 1GB of data per day in addition to free Hellotunes and Wynk Music access.

Airtel Rs 265 Plan

The prepaid plan has comparable features to Rs 239, such as unlimited calling and free access to Hellotunes and Wynk Music. This plan offers 1GB of daily data with a 28-day validity period, which is the sole difference.

Airtel Rs 299 Plan

This prepaid plan includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with 28-day monthly validity. The recharge plan includes free Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music, in addition to perks from the Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and 1.5 GB of daily data.

Best Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

Vi Rs 199 Plan

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 1GB of daily data with a validity of 18 days, plus extra advantages of Vi TV and movies are all included in the plan.

Vi Rs 219 Plan

This 21-day-validity Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of internet every day. Access to Vi TV and movies is one of the extra features.

Vi Rs 249 Plan

This 21-day prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS each day, and 1.5GB of data each day. Access to Vi TV and movies is among the extra advantages.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

Jio Rs 149 Plan

The plan comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and once purchased, it is good for 20 days. It offers 1GB of data per day, which translates to 20GB of total data. Free subscriptions to Jio apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, and others are among the additional perks.

Jio Rs 179 Plan

This prepaid plan gives unlimited talking, 100 daily SMS, and 1GB of data each day with a pack validity of 24 days. Jio apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, and others are also included in the package for free.

Jio Rs 199 Plan

With a 23-day validity term, this package provides 1.5 GB of daily data. Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio applications are also included in the prepaid package.

Jio Rs 209 Plan

It offers 1GB of data each day and has a 28-day validity period. The recharge package also includes free access to Jio apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, and others, as well as unlimited talking and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 239 Plan

The plan includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day, and it has a 28-day monthly validity. JioTV, Jio Cinema, and other features are all included in the 1.5 GB of daily bandwidth that is offered under the prepaid plan.

Jio Rs 249 Plan

This plan has a 23-day validity period and offers 100 SMS each day in addition to unlimited calling. The plan offers 2GB of data each day.

Jio Rs 259 Plan

The package gives 1.5GB of daily data and has a month-long validity. Additionally, it comes with 100 daily SMS limits, unlimited calling, and a free Jio app subscription.

Jio Rs 299 Plan

The package comes with 56 GB of data with a validity period of 28 days. Along with a subscription to Jio applications, it includes 100 daily SMS, unlimited calling, and 2GB of internet per day.