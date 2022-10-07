BSNL Launches New Rs 269 and Rs 769 Prepaid Plans: Check Benefits

The newly launched Rs 269 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 2GB of daily data. This plan carries a total validity of 30 days and comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. BSNL also bundles BSNL Tunes which allows users to change songs without any limitations. The BSNL STV769 is also the same as the STV269.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans - STV269 and STV769.
  • BSNL is expected to roll out 4G networks using homegrown technology starting November 2022.
  • The BSNL STV769 is also the same as the STV269.

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans - STV269 and STV769. These are the two new plans that are made for users who are looking for prepaid options which come with rounded validities such as 30 days and 90 days. Both these plans are good options for users who consume plenty of data. The benefits of these plans are similar. BSNL is expected to roll out 4G networks using homegrown technology starting November 2022. For now, let's take a look at the benefits of these two plans.

BSNL STV269 Prepaid Plan Benefits and Details

The newly launched Rs 269 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 2GB of daily data. This plan carries a total validity of 30 days and comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. BSNL also bundles BSNL Tunes which allows users to change songs without any limitations. There are more benefits bundled with this plan, including Challenges Arena games, Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun and Zing.

BSNL STV769 Prepaid Plan Benefits and Details

The BSNL STV769 is also the same as the STV269. This plan comes at a cost of Rs 769. Users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and the additional benefits which come with the Rs 269 plan mentioned above.

These are the two newly launched prepaid plans from the state-run telecom operator. Both plans are now available for the users to recharge with. These plans are good for people who want either a 30-day or a 90-day plan. After the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took steps to ensure that consumers get at least one 30 day and one monthly validity plan, all the private telcos, as well as BSNL, have launched prepaid plans with such validities.

These newly launched plans from BSNL also fall under the same category. Let us know what you think about these plans below.

