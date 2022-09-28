BSNL Prepaid Plans Good for Moderate Data Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a ton of prepaid plans to consumers who are looking for options with moderate data usage in mind. Note that this state-run telecom operator doesn't offer 4G network services yet. So whatever data you will be using, it is mostly going to be slow in speed and won't give a very premium user experience. Moving on from that, let's take a look at the prepaid plans from BSNL that you can purchase right away if you are a moderate data user.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Moderate Data Users in India Right Now

BSNL STV_184 - If you are looking for a plan with short-term validity in mind, then you can go for the Rs 184 plan from the telco. This plan comes with a total validity of 28 days. It offers gaming benefits along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1GB of daily data. BSNL Tunes is also bundled for 28 days. BSNL STV_399 - This is a plan that is good for you if you want a slightly long-term validity option. The Rs 399 plan from BSNL comes with 70 days of service validity. This plan offers users 1GB of daily data post, which the speed drops to 80 Kbps. Users get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There is also free BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content bundled. BSNL STV_499 - BSNL offers the STV_499 for Rs 499. With this plan, users get 80 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, this plan ships with 2GB of daily data post which the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There is an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Zing and Eros Now bundled with this plan.

These are the three plans that moderate data users can live with. The Rs 499 plan still offers plenty of data. Moderate data users can live with 1GB or 1.5GB of daily data.