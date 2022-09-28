North East India Will be Connected with 4G Networks Completely: Report

The central government wants the nation to become a tech-savvy and digital revolution for the world to see. 4G has proliferated the number of internet users in the country. North East India, which is a crucial part of the nation, will be entirely connected with 4G networks, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This will mean that every part of Nagaland will get access to the internet. According to a PTI report, the Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, announced this during a press conference in Dimapur on Tuesday. It was the third and the last day of the minister's visit in Nagaland.

BSNL and Private Companies to Play a Major Role

Chandrasekhar said that BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and the private telcos will play a major role in bringing 4G networks to Nagaland. The government will ensure that a minimum of 4G connectivity is present across Nagaland as a part of the Prime Minister's vision to connect all Indians.

This is a good opportunity for a company such as BSNL which is trying to rollout 4G networks. The state-run telco can potentially get customers onboard in Nagaland if it can rollout 4G networks in the region as soon as possible. BSNL is currently trying to procure equipment for the 4G networks. The government will give 900 MHz and 1800 MHz spectrum to the telco for 4G.

In addition, Chandrasekhar asked the Dimapur district officials to design skilling efforts for different districts based on the things that young people of a particular district wants to do. For the unaware, Chandrasekhar is also the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development.

4G connectivity in all parts of the Nagaland would certainly play a contributing role to the economy as many new entrepreneurs and businesses will come out of the opportunities that the digital world is presenting today.