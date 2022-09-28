Samsung Phones Can Potentially Blow Up: YouTuber

Samsung is undoubtedly one of the largest manufacturers of smartphones in the world. But its smartphones have a serious issue which YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss has discovered. He released a video on Tuesday on YouTube showing multiple Samsung devices' batteries swelling enough to break the back. What's interesting was that these were not too old flagships. Devices such as the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 8 had swelled up batteries. The YouTuber claimed that he had only used the devices once when he reviewed them and then for comparison videos. Apart from that, these smartphones stayed on the smartphone shelf that he uses to store every device that he doesn't use.

There were devices from several other brands, such as Apple and more, but none of them had swelled up batteries. All of the devices on the smartphone shelf of the YouTuber had been powered down. Note that all smartphones were under the same temperature and same conditions.

Samsung reached out to Arun (Mrwhosetheboss) to ask for the devices to be sent for investigation. The devices reached the Samsung Labs for investigation. But the strange thing is, it has been more than a month, and the YouTuber has not received any communication from Samsung yet.

It wasn't just Arun, but several major YouTubers and tech personalities said that they have noticed the same thing happening to their Galaxy devices while no other brand's device has shown any such developments. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was two years old, had a swelled-up battery. Take a look at the video below to understand everything in depth.

Over 250 Million Samsung Devices Can Explode?

The YouTuber estimated that there are over a billion Samsung smartphones across the globe right now, out of which 25% (meaning over 250 million) devices can potentially explode. Now, this is something serious. The fact that Samsung hasn't reached out to him with a reply yet is frustrating and shady.

Note that the devices that had swelled up batteries were not in use. So maybe it is just for the stored Galaxy devices. If you have Samsung smartphones stored in your home, then do check them out and let us know if they have swelled-up batteries as well. You can post the images in the comments section below, or you can also post them on Twitter and tag @TelecomTalk.