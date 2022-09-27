Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price Almost Same as Galaxy S21 FE Now

Samsung smartphones have received a huge discount in the ongoing sale on Flipkart and Amazon. This is the perfect time for you to purchase smartphones if you are thinking of getting one in the near future. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, two Fan Edition smartphones, have received discounts in the online sale. Let's take a look at their current price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price has dropped to Rs 34,985 on Flipkart. This is a great price for this smartphone from 2020, which packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a triple-camera setup at the rear with two 12MP sensors and an 8MP sensor. It also comes with an IP68 rating. There are bank offers as well. Users will get 10% off up to Rs 1250 when making purchases through the ICICI Bank credit cards.

But wait, don't rush on buying the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a better device which is available almost for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is almost the same price as the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. This smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP + 12MP + 8MP configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is any day a better choice than the Galaxy S20 FE 5G if both are selling for the same price. On its own as well, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G selling for Rs 35,000, is a great value deal for the consumers. The price might not remain the same once the sale is over. The same bank offers mentioned above apply to this one as well.