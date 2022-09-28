Airtel Mobile Plans for Budget Consumers

Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans for consumers who are looking for budget options. Well, if you compare the plans from Jio and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), of course, the plans are going to look slightly expensive. But if you want to stay with the network of Bharti Airtel, then here are some prepaid plans for you. Airtel is regarded as one of the top telecom operators in India due to the presence of its quality service and 4G networks across the nation.
Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Budget Consumers
- Rs 99, Rs 109 and Rs 111 Plans - The Rs 99, Rs 109 and Rs 111 prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel fall under the category of smart recharge. All of these plans offer 200MB of data and talk time worth Rs 99. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 99, Rs 109, and Rs 111 plans come with 28 days, 30 days, and 1 month of service validity. All the plans also enable customers to send SMSes at nominal costs to users.
- Rs 155 Plan - The Rs 155 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 24 days of validity. There are additional benefits, including Wynk Music and free Hellotunes. To claim the benefits, consumers will have to go to the Airtel Thanks app.
- Rs 179 Plan - The Rs 179 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 2GB of total data and carries a validity of 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes as well. The Airtel Thanks benefits are included with this one as well. To claim them, just go to the app and sign in through your registered number.
- Rs 209 Plan - The Rs 209 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1GB of daily data. This plan carries a total validity of 21 days. This means the total data that ships with this plan is 21GB. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan.