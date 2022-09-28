Airtel Mobile Plans for Budget Consumers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 99, Rs 109 and Rs 111 prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel fall under the category of smart recharge. All of these plans offer 200MB of data and talk time worth Rs 99. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 99, Rs 109, and Rs 111 plans come with 28 days, 30 days, and 1 month of service validity.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans for consumers who are looking for budget options.
  • Airtel is regarded as one of the top telecom operators in India due to the presence of its quality service and 4G networks across the nation. 
  • The Rs 209 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1GB of daily data.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans for consumers who are looking for budget options. Well, if you compare the plans from Jio and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), of course, the plans are going to look slightly expensive. But if you want to stay with the network of Bharti Airtel, then here are some prepaid plans for you. Airtel is regarded as one of the top telecom operators in India due to the presence of its quality service and 4G networks across the nation.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Budget Consumers

  1. Rs 99, Rs 109 and Rs 111 Plans - The Rs 99, Rs 109 and Rs 111 prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel fall under the category of smart recharge. All of these plans offer 200MB of data and talk time worth Rs 99. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 99, Rs 109, and Rs 111 plans come with 28 days, 30 days, and 1 month of service validity. All the plans also enable customers to send SMSes at nominal costs to users.
  2. Rs 155 Plan - The Rs 155 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 24 days of validity. There are additional benefits, including Wynk Music and free Hellotunes. To claim the benefits, consumers will have to go to the Airtel Thanks app.
  3. Rs 179 Plan - The Rs 179 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 2GB of total data and carries a validity of 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes as well. The Airtel Thanks benefits are included with this one as well. To claim them, just go to the app and sign in through your registered number.
  4. Rs 209 Plan - The Rs 209 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 1GB of daily data. This plan carries a total validity of 21 days. This means the total data that ships with this plan is 21GB. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones in India if you plan to buy one. 5G launch in India is around and this list will come in handy for you.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is around the corner. Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to launch 5G services very soon and Vodafone Idea also has plans to launch 5G in India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments