Airtel Explains Why it Launched Airtel Xsafe

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO (Chief Executive Officer), has written to the customers about the launch of Airtel Xsafe. Airtel Xsafe was announced by the telco on Monday. It is a security surveillance service from Bharti Airtel which is tailored for the needs of retail consumers.

Highlights

  • Airtel is offering a total of three cameras to customers under the Xsafe service.
  • Airtel Xsafe is currently available in 40 cities in the country.

Airtel

This service can be leveraged by small businesses and organisations, as well as for households by consumers.

Benefits of Airtel Xsafe

Gopal explained the three powerful benefits of Airtel Xsafe:

  1. State of the Art Cameras: Airtel is offering a total of three cameras to customers under the Xsafe service. These cameras are designed to keep the users alert and secure about things happening inside their premises. You can get an idea about the three cameras of the telco here. These cameras from Airtel have built-in mic and speakers so users can directly speak to their loved ones.
  2. Airtel Xsafe, AI-Powered App: Through the Airtel Xsafe App, users can conveniently keep an eye on their loved ones. The app is AI-powered and can give real-time alerts. There is also a cloud-storage service through which the users can retrieve video. The solution and the data are end-to-end encrypted.
  3. Airtel Support: Once you have placed the order, the Airtel customer support team will help you with choosing the right location to place the cameras. Airtel will send its team to install the cameras with minimal wiring. Users are also entitled to after-sale support from the company.

Airtel Xsafe is currently available in 40 cities in the country. Bharti Airtel will expand the service to other parts soon as well. Airtel said that it is also working to integrate the bill of Airtel Xsafe into the broadband bill of Airtel Xstream Fiber. To place an order, you can go to the official website of Airtel or download the Airtel Thanks app.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

