Airtel Launches Airtel Xsafe with Three Cameras and Free Subscription

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, has announced Airtel Xsafe. This is a service bundled with a product that we have already talked about before. Earlier, Airtel was just testing it with select customers. Now, the company has officially launched it for everyone. Airtel Xsafe is a security surveillance service from Airtel wherein customers would be able to purchase three different types of cameras from Airtel and then use those cameras to keep an eye on movements inside their homes or offices. Initially, the service is available only in 40 cities. To book Airtel Xsafe, customers will have to go to Airtel's website or just use the mobile app - Airtel Thanks.

There are three different types of cameras users will get with the Airtel Xsafe. Also, there's a free subscription included. Know about the offer and the cameras below.

Airtel Xsafe Three Cameras and Subscription Price

Camera Type Sticky Cam (Indoor) 360 degree (Indoor) Active Defence (Outdoor) Features 7-day cloud storage of video Two-way communication Smart alerts with perimeter zoning Multi-person access to video feed Motion sensitivity control and smart tracking No blind spots 7-day cloud storage of video Two-way communication Smart alerts with perimeter zoning Multi-person access to video feed Spotlight and siren Dust and water resistance AI-based person detection 7-day cloud storage and tamper-proof footage HD quality color night vision Product Cost Rs 2499 Rs 2999 Rs 4499 Installation cost Rs 300 Rs 300 Rs 600 Subscriptions Rs 999/ year for first camera Rs.699/year for add on camera Camera Type Sticky Cam (Indoor) 360 degree (Indoor) Active Defence (Outdoor)

As an introductory offer, Airtel has announced that it will be giving the subscription of Xsafe free for the first month to the users. The app Airtel Xsafe app will provide users with real-time alerts of any concerning movements detected by the cameras. There are different types of cameras above which can be used by consumers to keep their homes safe.

Airtel said that it is currently working on integrating the Xsafe subscription charge with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills to bring convenience to the customers.