Apple Diwali Offer is Now live: Check Deals on MacBook Air, iPhones and More

The sale on Apple for the Diwali festival starts right now. During the holiday season, the discount will still be running on the Apple India store.

  • Starting today, Apple will be having a merry diwali deal.
  • The transaction is taking place through the Apple India store.
  • A number of other products, including MacBooks, AirTags, iPads, and AirPods, are substantially less expensive.

Apple

Starting today, Apple will be having a festive Diwali sale. During the holiday season, the discount will still be running on the Apple India store. Apple is discounting all of its items throughout the sale period, including the newest iPhone 14 models. However, the promotion is only valid for a select group of customers.

Apple has teamed up with HDFC Bank and American Express to provide instant cashbacks during the holiday sale. Customers will receive an instant discount of up to Rs 7,000 during the sale, which will significantly lower the price of every item. It should be noted that the discount offer is only valid on purchases totalling more than Rs 41,900 made using credit cards from the designated banks. The good news is that a variety of Apple items are eligible for the discount deal, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and many more. All of Apple's newest goods, including the iPhone 14 series, are currently on sale.

The entry-level iPhone 14 128GB model has a starting price of Rs 79,900. The price of the iPhone model will now be reduced to Rs 72,900 if you use your HDFC and American Express credit card to make your purchase. Right now, this is the cheapest price at which you can purchase an iPhone 14. The Plus and Pro versions of the iPhone 14 series are also eligible for the same discount.

iPhone 13 Diwali Sale

The starting pricing for the iPhone 13 series at the moment is Rs 69,900. The price would now be Rs 62,900 after implementing the bank's immediate reduction offer. If you want to get an iPhone 13 right now, head over to Flipkart or Amazon instead, where the device is currently on sale for a significantly lesser price. Several different models, including MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, AirTags, and others, are marked down significantly during the Apple Festival sale. All items costing more than Rs 41,900 are eligible for an instant cashback discount of 7%. Notably, the promotion is valid only while supplies last.

