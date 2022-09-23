iPhone 13 Base Variant already Out of Stock in Flipkart

Apple's 2021 flagship series saw a major jump in the storage for base mode iPhones. The iPhone 13's base model came with 128GB of internal storage instead of 64GB the way iPhone 12 did. This was a happy change for the customers. The iPhone 13's base model is priced at Rs 57,990 in the current Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the 128GB variant has already gone out of stock. The sale started early for Flipkart Plus members on September 22. On September 23, when the sale started for every Flipkart user, the iPhone 13's base model had already gone out of stock.

The iPhone 13's actual price is Rs 69,990 for the 128GB variant. But right now, it is available for Rs 57,990 in the Flipkart sale. However, the device going out of stock would mean that customers will have no other option but to go for the iPhone 13 with 256GB storage which is selling for Rs 66,990. The actual price of the 256GB variant is Rs 79,990. Users can also go for the 512GB variant, which is selling for Rs 86,990.

If you have an old device, you can exchange it as well on Flipkart for the new iPhone. Note that the smartphone exchange offer can bring in an additional discount of up to Rs 16,900. But Flipkart doesn't offer an exchange facility in every part of the country.

When Will iPhone 13 128GB Restock on Flipkart with Sale Price?

Flipkart hasn't mentioned anything in this regard. It should most likely return to stock but would likely again sell out completely in a very short period. Thus, if you are interested in buying the smartphone, then you should keep track of it on Flipkart. In case you have a Flipkart Axis Bank card, then you will also get 5% cashback on your purchase.

iPhone 13 runs on the A15 Bionic processor and sports a dual-camera setup at the rear with support for Cinematic Video shooting. There are easy payment methods available for users via different debit and credit cards, be sure to look them up on Flipkart.