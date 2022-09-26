Apple’s 2023 Product Lineup Revealed

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Apple is anticipated to release a number of products, including an upgraded iMac, 15-inch MacBook Air, larger iPad, and an upgraded HomePod, among others.

Highlights

  • The arrival of a 15-inch MacBook Air was foreseen by Ming Chi-Kuo.
  • 67W charging would be quicker for the M2 Pro.
  • Early in 2023, a 14.1-inch iPad Pro will be released.

Follow Us

iPhone production

Apple announced this year's M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but it appears that fans who wanted a larger MacBook Air will have to wait until next year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates in a newsletter that a new Mac Pro, a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new iMac with an M3 processor could all be released in 2023. Gurman speculates that Apple may make the current MacBook Air'slightly larger,' possibly between 13 and 14 inches. Additionally, it appears that Apple will release an M3 iMac immediately rather than one with an M2 chip. But it's unclear whether Apple will alter the design.

Upcoming Apple Products

A 15-inch MacBook Air was previously projected to be coming by Apple expert Ming Chi-Kuo. Kuo had previously anticipated that the 15-inch MacBook would include different M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. According to Kuo, the M2 Pro would have faster 67W charging compared to the base model's 35W charge. He anticipates that this will debut in the second quarter of 2023 or later. Apple is also working on other products for 2023, in addition to the updated MacBook Air. A new, larger iPad model may also be in the works, according to Mark Gurman, who speculates that it will be a 14-inch iPad Pro. Recently, Ross Young, another Apple expert, predicted that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro would be released in the first half of 2023.

Leaks from earlier in June of this year also mentioned an improved HomePod with the codename B620. According to rumours, the revised HomePod could include the S8 processor, which drives the Apple Watch Series 8. According to certain sources, the next HomePod will support multiple touches.

Of course, Apple's biggest launch in 2023 won't be the new MacBook or even the next iPhone 15. It will be the eagerly awaited Reality Pro Headset, which will be unveiled in 2019. The next mixed reality headgear may include three screens, two micro OLED 4K displays and one low-resolution AMOLED panel, according to certain Apple analysts. The headset is also anticipated to be powered by a strong GPU and CPU.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
Here are our Top 5 Smartphone Recommendations if you plan to buy one in the ongoing festive sale! With the 5G Launch around and with Dussehra, and Diwali sales going on, now is the best time.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments