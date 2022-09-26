iPhone 13 to Come at a Special Price on Croma and Tata Neu Today: Details

On a number of e-commerce sites, the iPhone 13 has been discounted. The price of the iPhone from last year considerably decreased in India after the release of the iPhone 14. Third-party vendors are selling the product for significantly less than Apple, which is selling it for Rs 69,900. The iPhone 13 was offered during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for about Rs 50,000. Those who missed out on the sale can still get it on Croma, one of India's biggest retail chains. The price of Rs 51,999 for the iPhone 13 has been confirmed by Croma. The price of the package includes a number of bank cards and other promotions. According to Croma, it would be possible to receive an instant discount of up to 10% on a number of bank cards, including those from ICICI Bank, HSBC, Yes Bank, SBI, One Card, and others.

Tata Neu and iPhone 13 Deal

Customers can purchase the iPhone 13 at Rs 51,999 through Croma and the Tata Neu app. On September 26, at 4:45 p.m., a discounted price for the Apple smartphone will go on sale. As previously said, the offer price of Rs 51,999 includes a number of discounts. On a number of bank cards, customers can get a discount right away. As an alternative, Croma is now providing cashback on financing alternatives at its offline stores up to Rs 10,000. The recently released Tata Neu app offers the same deal. Notably, the transaction will go live at 4:45 p.m. The promotional price is also good while supplies last. Croma withheld any information regarding the offer's expiration date.

Should you get the Rs 51,999 iPhone 13 from Croma or Tata Neu?

If you're upgrading from an iPhone 11 or an earlier model, the 2021 iPhone will offer you a lot of upgrades. It has a frame with a flat design. A large notch-equipped 6.1-inch OLED display that is 20% smaller than the iPhone 12's is present. The A15 Bionic chip, which includes a six-core CPU and a four-core GPU, is also included in the 13. The iPhone has two cameras on the back: a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, functions like Night Mode and photographic styles are supported. The 13 comes pre-installed with iOS 15, however, it has already received the iOS 16 update.