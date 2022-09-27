5G Launch in India Could take Place in New Delhi First

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

5G

The Capital of India, New Delhi, could be the first place in India to witness 5G networks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress on October 1, 2022, at Pragati Maidan. This year, however, PM Modi will also be there for a special purpose. It would be to launch 5G networks in India. PM Modi is highly anticipated to launch 5G services on October 1, 2022.

Since the event is in New Delhi, it is most likely that the 5G network launch will take place there only. There's a possibility that it might not be available right away for commercial usage, but the announcement from the telcos can come. Delhi is already one of the target markets of all the operators and is in the plans of Jio to launch 5G.

What Can we Expect Post 5G Launch?

There's not a lot that can be said right now. First of all, how the operators will be targeting the customers is a completely unknown thing right now. Only once they start making moves will we be able to deduce their strategy. Analysts don't expect the 5G network launch to make a huge difference in the ARPU (average revenue per user) figure of the operators.

Consumers who will have 5G-supported devices will be able to consume 5G network services. The high shipment of 5G smartphones during this festive sale should boost the target market for the telcos. More and more consumers are upgrading to 5G devices to get a taste of 5G as soon as it is available.

Users will be able to get high-speed networks with ultra-low latencies with 5G. It is not just the consumers but also the enterprises that will benefit a lot post the launch of 5G. In India, Jio and Airtel are expected to launch 5G first, and Vodafone Idea is expected to play catch up.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

