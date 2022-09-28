Mavenir Making 2G, 4G and 5G O-RAN Radios in India

Mavenir, a network software provider, has announced that it is now making 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN (Radio Access Network) radios for the OpenBeam portfolio in India. This will be for the Indian as well as other prominent worldwide bands, meaning the company might also look to export the O-RAN radios.

OpenBeam portfolio of Mavenir boasts solutions for the telcos which are innovative, cost-efficient, and intelligent for meeting the critical demand on today's networks, including mmWave, massive MIMO and multi-band remote radio heads (RRHs). Mavenir says that the OpenBeam Open RAN radio solutions are available across all the frequency bands and can be leveraged for several use cases. Telcos can use these radios for offering services to enterprises as well as set them to serve the public in rural or urban environments.

These radios address some of the most crucial needs of the telcos, which include - low wind load, low power consumption, and integrated intelligence automation. It is great that Mavenir is now producing the OpenBeam portfolio radios in India. This will help the company in expanding the Open RAN ecosystem fast.