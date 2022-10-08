Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launched in India: Check Price and Specification

On Thursday, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India. The second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, a 4nm chipset featuring two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores, powers the company's newest flagship smartphones. Both devices will be the first to use Google Photos' new "Photo Unblur" function, which utilises machine learning to enhance outdated or fuzzy photos. Let's look at the smartphone's price and specifications.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications and Features

The Android 13-powered, dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Google Pixel 7 has a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixel) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Eight gigabytes of RAM and an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC power it. The smartphone has internal storage that can go up to 256GB.

5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are among the available forms of connectivity. There are several sensors on board, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also support for face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification. The Pixel 7 supports both wireless and rapid wired charging, and Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode is said to extend battery life to up to 72 hours.

Describing the camera's specifications featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, the Google Pixel 7 has a dual rear camera configuration. The Google Pixel 7 has a 10.8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. When capturing movies on the Pixel 7, the new "Cinematic Blur" feature, which offers a dramatic blur effect, is supported, according to the firm.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM seen in the Google Pixel 7 variant that runs Android 13 are also present in the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display on it has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The recently released Google Pixel 7 Pro has internal storage that can go up to 256GB. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are among the available forms of connectivity. There are several sensors on board, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also support for face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 50MP primary sensor, just like the Pixel 7, and a 12MP secondary sensor with an incredibly wide-angle lens. A 48MP telephoto lens with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom is also included. A 108MP selfie camera is included. According to Google, the new "Macro Focus" function in the Pixel 7 Pro would enable users to take up-close pictures of items.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Price and Availability in India

The entry-level cost of the Google Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999. Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass are the colour options for the smartphone that will be sold. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, however, costs Rs 84,999. Google says there will be three colour options available: Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow.

On October 13, Flipkart in India will begin selling both smartphones. As part of its limited-time launch promotions, Google is also offering a Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and a Rs 8,500 payback on the Pixel 7 Pro.