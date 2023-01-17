OPPO A78 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 Launched in India: See Price

OPPO India launched the OPPO A78 in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is capable of supporting both the 5G networks of Airtel and Jio. It has a stylish design and is priced at around the affordable mid-range category. It will go on first sale from January 18, 2023, from the official website of OPPO India and Amazon India. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Now while this is an old chip, the reason why OPPO has most likely gone with this chip is that it helped with keeping the cost low and delivering 5G at the same time. The chipset costs have soared all over the world, and thus, to keep the devices affordable, the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have to cut down on specs in some areas.

OPPO A78 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO A78 has launched in India with a 6.56-inch LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is, as mentioned, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has a microSD card slot for enabling users to expand the memory up to 1TB. OPPO also allows users to expand the RAM by another 8GB virtually.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP shooter at the front. With the 'ultra volume mode', the OPPO A78 5G allows users to turn the speaker volume up to a very loud level. The device has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and can charge back in 60 minutes.

The device is available in two colours - Blue and Black. It will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price of the smartphone.

OPPO A78 5G Price in India

The OPPO A78 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 18,999. Customers can get up to 10% cash back on the purchase of OPPO A78 5G. The good thing is that its 5G support will be there for both Airtel and Jio's 5G networks.