Upcoming Telugu Movies on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and ZEE5

The Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, has been producing a wide variety of movies that have been gaining popularity not just in the region but also among the audiences worldwide. Some Telugu movies have seen direct Telugu releases in the past and will do so in the future. The same big and small-budget movies that were released on OTT last year will do so again in 2023. Here are some of the newest projects and the dates they will be available on different OTTs.

Jhansi

We were thrilled by the first season of Jhansi and its talented actress, Anjali. On the 19th of this month, the second season is scheduled for release. Jhansi, played by Anjali, experiences disruptions in her life in the first season because she frequently has nightmares concerning her past. Additionally, playing significant roles in the series are Chandini Chowdary, Adarsh, and Mumaith Khan. The series is produced by actor Krishna and directed by Thiru under the banner of Tribal Horse Entertainment.

Release date - January 19th

Platform - Disney Hotstar

ATM

Everyone is anticipating ATM because renowned director Harish Shankar is also the series' producer and scriptwriter. VJ Sunny plays the main character in this show about an ATM robbery. This program, which will air on Zee 5, is co-produced by Dil Raju as well.

Release date - January 20th

Platform - Zee 5

Dhamaka

The way Dhamaka is doing financially at the box office has surprised everyone. The action movie has grown to be Ravi Teja's most successful of his career. The film grossed over 100 crores, and Netflix paid a significant sum for the OTT rights to the film. Dhamaka was originally scheduled to premiere in January, but Netflix has moved it to February due to its successful theatrical run.

Release date - February

Platform - Netflix

18 Pages

Karthikeya 2 was Nikhil's biggest box-office success. On the strength of the success of that movie, he also released the intriguing 18 Pages, which performed around average at the box office. The romance drama stars Anupama Parameswaran and will debut on Netflix in the final week of January.

Release date - January 27th

Platform - Netflix

