Jio Launches 5G in 16 More Cities Across 7 States

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom operator in India, launched 5G in 16 more cities of the country on Tuesday. The telco said that customers in Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Silchar (Assam), Shivamogga, Davanagere, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betagiri (Karnataka), Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad (Kerala), Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Khammam, Nizamabad (Telangana), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) would be able to get the Welcome Offer. Reliance Jio has brought its 5G to 134 cities in the nation now. Jio's 5G can only be consumed by users who are invited through the Welcome Offer. For the unaware, Jio's Welcome Offer is a special invite that is given to customers who are living in the regions where its 5G has been launched.

But that's not all; the Jio Welcome Offer will only be given to users who have recharged with the Rs 239 plan or above. For users who are on plans that cost less than Rs 239, there's a Rs 61 5G upgrade plan from Jio. By recharging with the Rs 61 data-only voucher, customers will become eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer. Note that becoming eligible for the Welcome Offer invite doesn't guarantee that you will get the invite.

Under the Welcome Offer, Jio provides invited users with a 5G experience where the users can get 1 Gbps+ download speeds with truly unlimited data. Jio said that the cities where 5G has been recently launched are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of India. Thus, with the launch of 5G in these regions, users living there will get more growth opportunities in different sectors of the economy.

Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), for which the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have already started rolling out OTA (over-the-air) software updates so that their smartphones can be enabled for Jio's 5G. Jio is the only telecom operator in India which is using sub-GHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band for delivering 5G to consumers.