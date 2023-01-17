Airtel 5G Plus Launched for Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota

Airtel 5G Plus services have been launched for three cities in Rajasthan - Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. All the mentioned three cities have a large population, and now they can access 5G networks for no additional cost if they are already using Airtel's 4G services. With this launch, Airtel has expanded the reach of its 5G to a total of 42 cities. Airtel's 5G Plus network is 5G NSA (non-standalone) and will work on most of the 5G smartphones in the Indian market today. Airtel will not launch 5G tariffs at a high premium because the telco is worried that it will discourage consumers from subscribing to 5G services. So, 5G tariffs, whenever it comes, would be available at a very slightly higher price point than 4G.

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Area for Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota

In Jaipur, the 5G Plus from Airtel is available in the following areas: C-Scheme, Civil Lines, Bani Park, Vaishali Nagar, Mansarover, Jawahar Nagar, Old city (Walled City), Jothwara, Murlipura, Nirman Nagar and Pratap Nagar.

In Udaipur, the 5G Plus from Airtel is available in the following areas: Old City area, Fatehsagar Lake, Hiran Magri, Goverdhan Vilas, Madri Ind. Area, Sukher, Badgaon, Bedla and Transport Nagar.

In Kota, the 5G Plus from Airtel is available in the following areas: Chawani area, Gumanpura, Nayapura, Talwandi, Mahaveer Nagar, Dadabadi and Vigyan Nagar.

Marut Dilawari, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan said, "I am absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. The fact that we have powered the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival makes this launch special. The 5-day festival will witness participation of the who’s who of the literary world along with thousands of attendees and we are geared up to give them a seamless connectivity allowing them to access superfast high definition video streaming, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus customers get 20 to 30 times faster download speeds than 4G customers. The telco also demonstrated the power of 5G Plus network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.