MacBook Air M1 is Still a Good Buy at Under Rs 80000

MacBook Air with the M1 chip is still a very powerful laptop in 2023. Forget the benchmarks and forget the other new chips that have already come to the market. What's special about M1 is that it would enable an average user to do everything he/she wants to do on their laptop. MacBook Air M1 saw its price increase when Apple launched the new MacBook Air with an M2 chip. The price increase is likely due to the rise in the cost of components and the chip manufacturing process. Regardless, there are e-commerce platforms in India where you can get the laptop still at a price below Rs 80000. With the power that the MacBook Air M1 bundles for the user, it is a great deal for anyone who is looking to get a laptop in the price range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. Let's take a look at the current price of the MacBook Air M1.

MacBook Air M1 Current Price in India

MacBook Air M1 is currently available in India for Rs 99,900 if you go to buy it from the official website of Apple. However, as mentioned, if you go for the e-commerce platforms, you can get it for a very decent price of under Rs 80,000. On Croma, one of the biggest consumer electronics sellers in India, the laptop is listed for Rs 83,900. In addition, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you will get more discounts that would bring the overall price of the laptop down to Rs 73,900. This is an unbeatable price for the MacBook Air M1.

Even though the new laptops with the M2 chip are out now, the MacBook Air M1 at Rs 73,900 is a stealer deal. The laptop would allow you to do all the basic work and can also handle heavy work loads of video editing and more. The design of the MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Air M2 is very different. Some users may go for the older MacBook because of its design.