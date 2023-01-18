Apple Introduces HomePod 2nd Gen with Next Level Acoustics

After releasing the new MacBook Pros on Tuesday, Apple has released HomePod 2nd Gen today. The HomePod is a powerful smart speaker that comes with next-level acoustics and an iconic design. What's special about the HomePod is that it packs the intelligence of Siri and has advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience. The device even supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks. With the 2nd Gen HomePod, Apple said that users can now use Siri on the HomePod to get alerts whenever a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home.

“Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the popularity of HomePod mini, we’ve seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We’re thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world.”

Design of the HomePod 2nd Gen

The HomePod 2nd Gen comes with a beautiful design. It has a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that lights up from edge to edge. You can place it wherever you want; it would look good only! The HomePod 2nd gen is available in two colour options - Black and White.

HomePod 2nd Gen Chip

Running on the S7 chip, the HomePod 2nd Gen delivers audio that is super rich in quality, with deep bass and stunning high frequencies. There is a custom-engineered high excursion woofer, a powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and a beamforming array of five tweeters around the base; all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience.

There's room sensing technology present inside the HomePod 2nd Gen which can recognise the sound reflections from nearby surfaces to determine whether it is standing against a wall or freestanding, and then adapts sound in real-time.

Apple has said that whatever communication happens through its smart home devices is always end-to-end encrypted so that no one can listen to your conversations. Even Apple can't read the conversations you are having with smart home devices.

HomePod 2nd Gen Price in India

The HomePod 2nd Gen is available in India to pre-order from today and will be first available from February 3, 2023. The product is priced at Rs 32,900. It is now available on the official Apple India Online Store. At the time of writing this, Apple is still updating the website to allow users to pre-order the product. To recall, Apple introduced the HomePod 1st Gen for Rs 19,900.