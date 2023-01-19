Four OTT Debuts in 2023 That We Are Excited About

Bollywood had a terrible year at the box office in 2022, especially for A-list actors like Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, among many others. The majority of the OTT films, including Vidya Balan's Jalsa, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah's Darlings, among others, were highly received by reviewers and the public alike.

In light of this, viewers may expect to see some of the most eagerly anticipated OTT debuts in 2023, including those of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Farzi. The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK team's crime thriller centers on a cunning underdog street artist's attempt to manipulate the system favouring the wealthy. The start of the series is scheduled for February 10, 2023.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur stars in the Sandeep Modi-directed Hindi version of "The Night Manager," a film starring Tom Hiddleston. His OTT debut is with this. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly play the female lead in the Hindi series. Anil Kapoor portrays Hugh Laurie's persona, while Aditya Hiddleston plays his part. Later in 2023, the new spy thriller series is scheduled to debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajkummar Rao

The upcoming television series Guns and Gulaabs, which is being directed by the director team Raj and DK, features Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah. The next series, which will mark Rao's first appearance on OTT, will release on Netflix on January 31.

Sidharth Malhotra

In the upcoming cop action drama series Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut. The soon-to-be-released series, which was created and is being directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, will debut on Amazon Prime Video. Along with Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Nikitin Dheer, and Shweta Tiwari playing crucial roles, the series also includes Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles.