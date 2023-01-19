Telugu Movies Coming to OTT in 2023

Although the majority of Telugu films have just recently hit theatres, OTT services will soon make sure these movies are available to their subscribers. However, many Telugu movies are announcing digital release dates before their theatrical debuts. Here's a list of Telugu movies to be released in 2023 via OTT.

Dhamaka

Telugu-language action-comedy film Dhamaka is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, and T G Vishwa Prasad. The son and close associate of the Chakravarthy family, Ravi Teja, is in charge of the People's Mart business empire. But for whatever reason, Chakravarthy wants to cede control of half the company's stock to the employees and step down as CEO. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela both have prominent parts.

Platform: Netflix

18 Pages

The love story comedy A tech-savvy young man named Sid falls in love with Nandini after discovering her lost journal in the 2022 Indian Telugu film 18 Pages. Sukumar wrote the screenplay, and Palnati Surya Pratap will be directing it. The film is a collaboration between GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, and it stars Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran.

Platform: Netflix

HIT 2

A mellow policeman named Krishna Dev is investigating a horrifying homicide. But as KD exposes the atrocity's outer layers, the stakes become unfathomably high, and a threat unexpectedly approaches. The film was already released in theatres in December, but it has just been made available on the OTT platform.

Released: January 06, 2023

Platform: Prime Video

Waltair Veerayya

Sathyaraj, a cheerful man, is said to have two wives, one from Telangana and the other from Andhra Pradesh, two different states in India. While Chiranjeevi, the wife's son from Andhra Pradesh, is the president of a union for port workers, Raviteja, the wife's son from Telangana, is a police officer.

Releasing: January 2023

Platform: TBA

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

In order to address some of the area's urgent issues, a teacher who has been appointed to the job of Election Officer in a remote mountain village must dismantle the voting machine. But he is determined to make sure that everyone in hamlet has a chance to vote.

Releasing: January 2023

Platform: ZEE5