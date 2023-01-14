5 New Releases on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

We don't want to leave the warmth of our covers because cold waves are affecting most of India. So grab some hot cocoa, coffee, and cup brownies, then curl up under a blanket and binge-watch the new seasons of your favourite series as well as other movies and television shows.

Here are five OTT releases you can watch this weekend, ranging from the Abhay Deol-starrer Trial By Fire, which is based on the actual fire disaster that occurred in Delhi's Uphaar theatres, to the second instalment of the cult classic Drishyam.

Trial By Fire

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande are the main characters in the new Netflix series Trial By Fire, directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha. Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj also play significant roles. On January 13, 2023, the series made its online streaming debut on the powerhouse Netflix. Trial By Fire, based on the 1997 tragedy in which a fire destroyed the Uphaar Cinema in Delhi, was motivated by the best-selling book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a couple who lost their two children in the tragedy and engaged in a protracted court battle for justice, are the characters played by Deol and Despande.

Release Date: January 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Drishyam 2

The Hindi murder thriller Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 2015 criminal thriller Drishyam, a Hindi adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, has a sequel called Drishyam 2. The movie tells the tale of a family guy who resorts to drastic measures to protect his loved ones from the law's harsher side when they unintentionally commit a crime.

Release Date: January 13

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2

The Kung Fu Panda franchise's American computer-generated animated television series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight was released on Netflix debut on January 12, 2023. Following the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda The Paws of Destiny, the giant panda Po is forced to leave his home and embark on a globe-trotting quest for justice and redemption across China in the television series

Release Date: January 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Dog Gone

Dog Gone is directed by Stephen Herek and written by Nick Santora. The genuine account of locating a missing dog named Gonker is the basis for the 2016 book Dog Gone by Pauls Toutonghi. Fielding Marshall (Johnny Berchtold), the dog's owner, and Fielding's father John (Rob Lowe), embark on an epic search for the missing dog within two weeks since it needs medicine to survive.

Release Date: January 13

Where to watch: Netflix

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, a new Japanese television programme, is available for streaming now. The show centres on two best friends who relocate to Kyoto, Japan, to pursue their dream of becoming maiko, a profession that entails entertaining guests at banquets and gatherings with songs, dances, and traditional Japanese instruments. Later, though, they decide to live together while pursuing separate interests.

Release Date: January 12

Where to watch: Netflix