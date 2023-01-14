Infinix to Bring Three New Products to India

The upcoming release of various new goods in India has been confirmed by Infinix. The Note 12i, the Zerobook, and the Zero 5G Turbo with First in Segment Technology (FIST) specifications are the future goods, and they will all be sold on Flipkart. The Infinix Zero Book Ultra is a high-end offering because it is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. Although Infinix hasn't provided a specific launch date just yet, we anticipate hearing about it soon. At the time of the product's launch in India, the price and availability information will be made public.

Infinix ZeroBook Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

A 15.6-inch IPS FHD display with a 100% sRGB colour gamut may be included on the Infinix Zero Ultra. The Intel Core i9-12900H14-core CPU could be used to power the gadget. The laptop may include 512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage and 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The computer has a backlit chiclet keyboard, an AG Glass multi-touch touchpad, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications and Features

The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the Infinix Note 12i has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU running at up to 1000MHz, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card. The phone comes pre-installed with a bespoke XOS 10.6 overlay over Android 12. A 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

Infinix Note 12i's optics include a 50MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications and Features

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone has a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm processor and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU work together to power the phone. There is 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone comes pre-installed with an XOS 12 custom skin on top of Android 12. A 5000mAh battery with 33mAh quick charging capabilities is included in the Infinix Zero 5G.

Triple rear cameras on the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 include a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the front camera has a 16MP sensor.