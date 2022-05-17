Infinix Note 12 VIP and Infinix Note 12 (G96) Launched – Specs and Price

The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched two new smartphones that will be joining its portfolio – the Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96). The Infinix Note 12 VIP is quite impressive as it carries 120W fast charging technology. The device has also been launched with a remarkable display and camera. The two new smartphones join the Note series lineup which already consists of Note 12 and Note 12i devices. Let’s take a look at the specifications and other details of the Infinix Note 12 VIP and Note 12 (G96).

Infinix Note 12 VIP Specifications and Price

Infinix Note 12 VIP has been launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that produces a Full HD+ resolution. The display of the device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut along with a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio.

Powering the Note 12 VIP smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The device operates on Android 12 OS which is overlaid with XOS 10.6. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. The company claims that the device can charge completely in just 17 minutes. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge can offer 6 hours of gaming time and 5 hours of video playback on YouTube.

Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and an AI lens. The front of the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera. Infinix 12 VIP has been priced at $ 300 and will be available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black colour options.

Infinix Note 12 (G96) Specifications and Price

Infinix Note 12 (G96) has been launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers 10-bit colours and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset which was also featured in Note 12. The processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM and the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that carries support for 33W fast charging. The device features a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP depth sensor at the back. The front has a 16MP selfie camera. Infinix Note 12 (G96) has been priced at $ 200 and will be available in Sapphire Blue, Snowfall (white), and Force Black colour options.