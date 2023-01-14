iPhone 14 Available at an Amazing Price

The iPhone 14 now delivers a greater value for the money than it did at its launch price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14's base model includes 128GB of internal storage.

  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members.
  • Beginning on January 15 and lasting until January 20, the platform's first mega sale of 2023 will be available to all users.
  • The iPhone 14 is available at a sizeable discount on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

iPhone 14 discounted price

Leading IT companies are giving incredible discounts on smartphones. One of the most popular deals is for the iPhone 14. It appears to be the perfect moment to purchase this smartphone, which Apple launched last year. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members. Beginning on January 15 and lasting until January 20, the platform's first mega sale of 2023 will be available to all users. The iPhone 14 is available at a sizeable discount on the e-commerce site Flipkart. It should be noted that the offer comes as Apple is getting ready to release its new flagship this year. Apple is rumoured to release the iPhone 15 later this year.

Price Cut for the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 now delivers a greater value for the money than it did at its launch price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14's base model includes 128GB of internal storage. Before the sale opens to all customers, Flipkart has teased the discount offer for the newest iPhone. The company has announced that during the Republic Day sale, the iPhone 14 will be discounted by about Rs 14,000 (approximately). During the Flipkart sale, the smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is available for Rs 65,999.

The 10% discount offers on credit and debit cards from ICICI and Citi Bank are also included in the offer pricing. In addition, Flipkart is giving customers an additional discount of up to Rs 23,000 when they trade in their old devices for the new 2022 iPhone.

iPhone 14 Specifications and Features

To recall, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the Apple iPhone 14 has small bezels. The display has Face ID sensors, HDR capability, and a brightness of 1200 nits. It has a 60Hz typical refresh rate. The A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14. There are three storage configurations available for the processor: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Currently, stable iOS 16 is installed on the iPhone 14.

Moving to the optics, the iPhone 14 has two rear cameras, one of which is a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a bigger f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS, and the other is a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

