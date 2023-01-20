BSNL has Removed its Most Affordable Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of India's largest internet service providers (ISPs), has removed its most affordable plan from the offering. We are talking about the Rs 329 plan that used to come with 20 Mbps speed and 1TB of data. However, the speed dropped to 2 Mbps once the data was entirely consumed. But now, this plan is not available in any circle of India. In July 2022, BSNL only offered this plan in six circles of India - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Lakshadweep UT. But now, this plan is not available in any circle of the country.

BSNL Rs 399 Plan is the Most Affordable Option Now

BSNL's Rs 399 plan is now the most affordable option for customers. With the Rs 399 plan, users get 30 Mbps speed with 1TB of data. Post the consumption of 1TB of data; the speed drops to 4 Mbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling with this plan. After the Rs 399 plan, you can go for the Rs 449 plan. With this plan as well, you get 30 Mbps speed, but the data offered is 3.3TB. In case you want a higher speed, then there's a Rs 499 plan which offers 40 Mbps with 3.3TB of data.

Now, both Jio and BSNL are offering the Rs 399 plan as their base plans, while with Airtel, the base plan is Rs 499. While Airtel's plan is slightly more expensive here, the telco does offer a higher speed as well.

BSNL OTT Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers several OTT broadband plans as well. If you go for the OTT plans, then you will have to pay Rs 799 at least. This is also pretty affordable as other ISPs offer their OTT plans starting from Rs 999. With the BSNL OTT plans, you can get benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV.

BSNL Free Installation and Free Wi-Fi Router

BSNL has also said that until March 31, 2023, users can get the installation of their BSNL Bharat Fibre connection for free. You can also get a free single-band Wi-Fi router from BSNL if you go for the following plans for at least six months - Fibre Basic Plus, Fibre Value, Super Star Premium Plus, Fibre Premium Plus OTT. But if you want the dual-band Wi-Fi router for free, then you will have to for the same plans mentioned for twelve months or a year.