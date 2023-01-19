Netplus Broadband Offering Two Months of Free Service

Netplus Broadband is offering customers two months of free service. The company currently offers services in select regions of the country. These are the states where services from Netplus Broadband are available at the moment - Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. With Netplus Broadband, you can get internet plans with up to 1 Gbps speeds. The company offers truly unlimited data plans, and for customer support, there will always be a team available. Based on the kind of term that you are purchasing your plan for, you can get one month or two months of service at no additional cost. Here's how this offer will work.

Netplus Broadband Free Service Offer

If you want free Netplus Broadband service, you must subscribe to plans for longer-term validity. This involves paying a bigger amount to the company upfront. Netplus Broadband said that customers paying for five months would get one month of service for free. Likewise, customers paying for ten months would get two months of service for free. Essentially, you have to pay for ten months, and you will get a full year of service from the company.

You can purchase both OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled broadband plans as well as plans without OTT benefits. The basic 100 Mbps plan from Netplus starts at just Rs 499, and with this plan, customers get up to 100 Mbps of speed with unlimited data and unlimited calls as well. Note that the prices mentioned on the website of Netplus Broadband don't include taxes. But paying Rs 499+ taxes is a terrific deal for a 100 Mbps plan in India.

Other major ISPs (internet service providers) don't offer their 100 Mbps plans for such a low cost to the customers. For example, the 100 Mbps plan from Jio and Airtel will cost you Rs 699 + taxes and Rs 799 + taxes, respectively. Thus, this is a good deal for customers. However, to get the offer mentioned above, you will have to subscribe to any Netplus Broadband plans for five or ten months.

This is an incentive from the company for the customers to pay more upfront. You can also purchase OTT bundles for either Rs 99 or Rs 199. With the Rs 99 OTT bundle pack, you will get access to 10 apps, and with the Rs 199 OTT bundle pack, you will get access to 14 apps.