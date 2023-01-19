iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature New LG Made Periscope Lens

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would be the top-of-the-line smartphone in the iPhone 15 series, could reportedly feature a periscope lens made by LG. Tim Cook recently unveiled that Apple has been using camera sensors from Sony for years now. This year, even LG could pitch in for Apple with a periscope lens. This would enable the iPhone 15 Pro Max users to get advanced digital zoom on their devices. LG Innotek could be the provider of the periscope lens that Apple uses.

Apple is Replacing Current Suppliers Japan Alps and Mitsumi

Sony would still be the company from where Apple would source its sensors. However, for the periscope lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple could go towards LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics, where the two companies would supply 70% and 30%, respectively. According to a report from The Elec, Apple is looking to replace its current suppliers, Japan Alps and Mitsumi.

LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics have good names in the industry. For the unaware, Jahwa, in particular, has also worked with Samsung Electronics. Even for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is about to launch in a few days, Jahwa is reportedly supplying the components for it. Until now, Apple has used spring-type actuators on its devices. But that could be changed with a ball guide type actuator which is more precise and power efficient. Note that for now, this could only be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Even the iPhone 15 Pro wouldn't get it. Apple is looking to differentiate between its Pro models as well. How the move will pan out is something we will only know once the devices are out on the market. There are also rumours that Apple could change the name from Pro Max to Ultra with the iPhone 15 series.