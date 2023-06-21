Telkomsel Completes 3G to 4G Network Upgrade Across Indonesia



Telkomsel, Indonesia's telecommunications provider, has successfully concluded its ambitious project to upgrade its entire 3G network to 4G/LTE technology. This activity, which commenced in March 2022, has reached completion in June 2023, marking a milestone in Telkomsel's commitment to delivering advanced digital connectivity to even the most remote areas of the nation, according to the statement.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia to Integrate IndiHome Into Telkomsel

Comprehensive Network Upgrade

With the completion of the network upgrade, Telkomsel has achieved over 96 percent coverage of the country's populated areas with its 4G/LTE network. The transition from 3G to 4G/LTE technology involved upgrading more than 49,000 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across 504 cities and regencies. Telkomsel says this massive effort has significantly enhanced network performance, providing faster and more reliable internet connectivity to millions of Telkomsel customers nationwide.

Impressive Adoption of 4G uSIM Cards

According to the statement, one of the key outcomes of this network upgrade is the substantial increase in the adoption of 4G uSIM cards among Telkomsel customers. The number of users utilizing 4G uSIM cards has surged by an impressive 84 percent year-on-year (YoY), indicating the growing demand for advanced network capabilities.

Growth in 4G Payload Traffic

Furthermore, the proliferation of Telkomsel's 4G/LTE broadband network has resulted in a 14 percent YoY growth in 4G payload traffic, reflecting the heightened usage of data-intensive applications and services by subscribers.

The extensive network upgrade has also prompted a remarkable migration of devices to 4G technology. Approximately 51 percent more devices have transitioned to 4G.

Also Read: Equinix and Astra Form Joint Venture for JK1 IBX in Indonesia

Telkomsel says it has provided various channels for users to exchange their non-4G cards for 4G uSIM cards to facilitate a seamless transition for customers. Additionally, Telkomsel said it has introduced enticing promotions, including extra 4G/LTE data quotas and affordable bundled offers for 4G smartphones, enriching the digital experience for its loyal customer base.

VoLTE Services for Enhanced Communication

VoLTE services are now available in over 514 cities and regencies nationwide, supporting more than 100 smartphone models from renowned brands.

Telkomsel has completed the 4G/LTE network upgrade project in 504 cities and regencies, demonstrating their dedication to advancing digital connectivity across Indonesia.