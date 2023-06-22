Airtel Launches New Rs 289 Prepaid Plan Focused on Validity

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan for the customers. The telco has silently added a Rs 289 offering for users on its prepaid portfolio. This plan is focused more towards providing validity than the data experience to users. It is also the first plan from Bharti Airtel with an odd validity of 35 days. The plan is now visible on the website and the mobile app of Bharti Airtel so that users can recharge with it. Let me take you through the details of the plan.

Airtel Rs 289 Plan Details

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 289 plan is a new prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 35 days. The plan bundles 4GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling for the users. There are additional benefits included as well with Airtel Thanks - Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

This is a unique plan of all sorts, as no other telco offers such a prepaid plan. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 8.25.

But there is yet another validity plan that you can check out from Airtel. It comes for Rs 199. This plan comes with 30 days of validity. It offers the same Airtel Thanks benefits as the Rs 289 plan and also bundles 3GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The daily cost of using the Rs 199 plan is Rs 6.63, which is actually more affordable than the Rs 289 plan.

Depending on your need, you can either go for the Rs 289 plan or the Rs 199 plan from Airtel. Bharti Airtel is rolling out 5G in every part of the nation at a rapid pace and also offering customers the ability to consume unlimited 5G data. If you are someone who recharges with a prepaid plan of Rs 239 or more, you can get unlimited 5G data from Airtel.

The Rs 289 plan is likely positioned as the offering through which Airtel users can get an opportunity to claim unlimited 5G data.