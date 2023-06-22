DNA and Telia’s JV, Syv, Expands 5G Network in Southern Savonia and Southwest Lapland

Suomen Yhteisverkko (SYV), a joint venture between DNA and Telia, is continuing its efforts to expand the 5G network in Finland. According to the statement, the latest phase of construction will take place in the scenic regions of Southern Savonia (Etela-Savo) and Southwest Lapland, providing local residents and summer vacationers with faster and more reliable connectivity during their holidays. Syv says, upon completion of the infrastructure upgrades, the network's capacity will multiply, enhancing not only 5G connections but also improving 4G services.

Network Expansion in Finland

Suomen Yhteisverkko has been committed to the long-term development of the 5G network across the country, and now it is focusing on Hirvensalmi, Mantyharju, and Mikkeli in Southern Savonia, which are popular summer destinations.

Simultaneously, the construction will commence in Lounais-Lappi (Southwest Lapland), covering areas such as Keminmaa, Pello, Rovaniemi, Tervola, Tornio, and Ylitornio.

The Benefits of 5G for Residents and Businesses

With the deployment of the 5G network, residents and businesses in these regions can enjoy high-quality and uninterrupted streaming services, videos, virtual meetings, and television programs.

Furthermore, local enterprises will reap the benefits of 5G connectivity as small businesses can build their entire communication infrastructure on top of mobile connections.

Moreover, large companies can establish private networks utilizing 5G technology to meet their critical, real-time communication needs, providing them with low latency, guaranteed capacity, and closed networks.

Project Timelines and Impact on Services

The preparatory work for the network upgrades in Southern Savonia is set to commence on June 21, 2023, with the main construction work starting on June 26, 2023. The project is scheduled for completion on Monday, July 31, 2023. During the construction period, a total of 39 base stations will be upgraded in the following areas of Southern Savonia: Hirvensalmi, Mantyharju, and Mikkeli.

Similarly, in Lounais-Lapin (Southwest Lapland), a total of 35 base stations will undergo upgrades in the following areas: Keminmaa, Pello, Rovaniemi, Tervola, Tornio and Ylitornio. The work to update the base stations in Southwest Lapland will start on Wednesday, June 28. and the work is supposed to be finished on Friday, August 4.

Service interruptions

According to the statement, during the base station upgrades, there may be short service interruptions for DNA and Telia mobile services, lasting up to a full working day. Additionally, the service quality may be temporarily affected for a few days until all base stations have been successfully updated. However, the company says every effort will be made to minimize service disruptions, ensuring minimal inconvenience to residents and businesses in the areas.

Potential Interference and Mitigation Measures

Syv noted that the construction of networks operating on the 700 MHz frequency range may cause interference for a small number of households using antenna-based television services.

As Suomen Yhteisverkko (Syv) expands its 5G network across Southern Savonia and Southwest Lapland, residents and businesses can anticipate improved connectivity, enhanced digital experiences, and a boost to local economic development.