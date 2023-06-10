DNA Expands 5G Network Coverage to Reach 89 Percent of Finnish Population

Finnish telco DNA has announced the expansion of its 5G network, providing enhanced coverage to the major portion of the population. The telco said with the recent additions, DNA's 5G network now reaches approximately 89 percent of the Finnish population, serving approximately 4.9 million people across 223 locations.

Also Read: DNA’s 5G Network Now Covers 86 Percent of Finland Population

5G Network Expansion

One of the latest areas to receive 5G coverage is Keski-Suomen Kannonkoski, a municipality in central Finland. While the network is currently available in certain parts of the region, DNA has plans to extend the coverage to the entire municipality by the latter half of the year.

The ongoing updates and upgrades to the existing infrastructure will soon include the areas around Kannonkoski's town centre, ensuring comprehensive 5G coverage for residents and summer cottage-goers alike.

Also Read: Syv to Begin 5G Network Deployment in Mantyharju and Mikkeli

Suomen Yhteisverkko's Role in 5G Development

According to the statement, Suomen Yhteisverkko, established in 2014 as a joint network company between DNA and Telia, is actively involved in expanding 5G connectivity in various regions of Finland.

Currently, the company is working on developing 5G connections in Mantyharju, Mikkeli, and Rovaniemi, with completion expected by mid-summer between June and July.

Improved 4G Connectivity

Furthermore, the ongoing 5G network deployment has a positive impact on the existing 4G connectivity in the upgraded areas. As DNA replaces old infrastructure with new, state-of-the-art equipment, the 4G network experiences significant improvements, resulting in enhanced speeds and a better overall user experience.

This development not only reinforces the region's mobile network capabilities but also presents an opportunity for residents to consider 5G as an alternative to fixed broadband connections, thereby promoting healthy competition and expanding options for internet services.

Also Read: DNA to Shut Down 3G Network in Finland During 2023 in Stages

DNA's Commitment to Enhancing Connectivity

DNA provides a detailed coverage map on its website to check the specific coverage in each area, allowing users to view the maximum speed and frequency ranges for both 4G and 5G networks in their selected locations.

By combining wider coverage, improved 4G connections, and the introduction of 5G services, DNA aims to provide the Finnish population with seamless and advanced mobile network experiences.