COAI Advocates for Opening Complete 6 GHz Band for 5G in India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has emphasised the importance of opening the complete 6 GHz band for international mobile telecommunications (IMT) to enhance 5G connectivity in India, said a HinduBusinessLine report. As a mobile-first nation with limited reliance on Wi-Fi, COAI believes that utilising the 6 GHz band will significantly improve coverage quality and enhance user experiences.

The 6 GHz band provides a contiguous block of spectrum, enabling better spectrum efficiency for mobile network operators. This means they can offer a wider range of services to customers while reducing operational costs. Insufficient spectrum in mid-bands could lead to the need for extreme densification, resulting in high costs, increased carbon footprint, and potential interference or site availability challenges.

COAI has once again appealed to the government to allocate the full 6 GHz bands for 5G communications, considering the future demand driven by emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and smart cities.

The 6 GHz band plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance of 5G networks, providing higher data speeds, increased capacity, and improved connectivity. By making this spectrum available, India can ensure the seamless evolution of its digital infrastructure and meet the growing demands of its mobile-first population.

COAI's recommendation aligns with the need for robust and reliable 5G networks, enabling India to embrace the transformative potential of advanced technologies and foster digital innovation across various sectors. Time and again, COAI has requested the Indian government for the availability of 6 GHz spectrum for telecom operators. But it is not just COAI in India, global bodies such as GSMA are also voicing their opinion of the importance of the 6 GHz spectrum for mobile services.

GSMA notes that the mid-band spectrum available for Indian telecom operators right now is not sufficient to meet the demands of the rising 5G subscriber base in the country. Thus, the 6 GHz spectrum band can make a positive difference here.