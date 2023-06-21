India’s Median Mobile Download Speeds Touch 39.94 Mbps: Ookla

India's performance in mobile speeds has witnessed a remarkable surge according to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla for the month of May 2023. The country has climbed three spots in the global rankings, moving from the 59th position in April to the 56th position in May 2023. This upward trajectory demonstrates India's consistent efforts to enhance its overall median mobile speeds.

Also Read: India Improves Global Ranking in Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds: Ookla

Mobile Speed Improvement

Ookla's latest report reveals that India recorded a median mobile download speed of 39.94 Mbps in May, surpassing the previous month's speed of 36.78 Mbps.

While India's mobile speeds made significant strides, the country experienced a slight decline of one spot in the global rankings for overall median fixed broadband speeds. India's position shifted from the 83rd spot in April to the 84th spot in May

Despite this slight setback, there was a noteworthy rise in the overall fixed median download speeds. India's fixed median download speeds increased from 51.12 Mbps in April to 52.53 Mbps in May, indicating a positive trend in connectivity performance.

According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index for May 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) topped the chart for overall global median mobile speeds. In terms of fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore maintained its position at the number one spot for this month. Notably, Mauritius experienced an impressive climb of 11 spots in the global rankings, while Bahrain rose by 17 spots in terms of fixed broadband speeds.

Also Read: India Increased Two Spots in Rank Globally for Median Mobile Speeds: Ookla

The Speedtest Global Index provided by Ookla offers monthly rankings for mobile and fixed broadband speeds worldwide. The data for the Global Index is sourced from millions of real tests conducted by individuals using Speedtest to assess their internet performance.

India's improved performance in mobile speeds signifies the nation's commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure and connectivity.