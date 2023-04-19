India Increased Two Spots in Rank Globally for Median Mobile Speeds: Ookla

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, released an update on the Speedtest Global Index for March 2023. The report reveals that India has increased two spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 66th in February to 64th in March. India's global rank has decreased by three spots for overall fixed broadband speeds, from 81st in February to 84th in March.

Median download speeds

According to the report, Ookla recorded 33.30 Mbps median mobile download speeds in March this year, which is better than 31.04 Mbps in February 2023. However, India's overall fixed median download speeds saw a slight decrease from 50.87 Mbps in February to 50.71 Mbps in March.

Global Index

The March Speedtest Global Index also highlights the performance of other countries. Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) registered the highest increase in rank and gained 19 spots globally, while UAE sustained its rank as 1 for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Vanuatu registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 16 spots globally, while Singapore ranked first. Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

Ookla Speedtest Global Index

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world monthly. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by users using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.