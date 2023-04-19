India Increased Two Spots in Rank Globally for Median Mobile Speeds: Ookla

Reported by Aparna R

India's rank in global median mobile speeds improved to 64th in March 2023, up from 66th in February, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index. However, India's global rank for overall fixed broadband speeds decreased to 84th in March from 81st in February. The report also revealed the top-performing countries for median mobile and fixed broadband speeds.

Highlights

  • India increased two spots in rank globally for median mobile speeds, from 66th in February to 64th in March.
  • Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 31.04 Mbps in February to 33.30 Mbps in March.
  • India decreased three spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 81st in February to 84th in March.

Median download speeds

According to the report, Ookla recorded 33.30 Mbps median mobile download speeds in March this year, which is better than 31.04 Mbps in February 2023. However, India's overall fixed median download speeds saw a slight decrease from 50.87 Mbps in February to 50.71 Mbps in March.

Global Index

The March Speedtest Global Index also highlights the performance of other countries. Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) registered the highest increase in rank and gained 19 spots globally, while UAE sustained its rank as 1 for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Vanuatu registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 16 spots globally, while Singapore ranked first. Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

Ookla Speedtest Global Index

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world monthly. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by users using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Expert Opinion

