Nokia Partners With Lightstorm to Expand Optical Network in India

Nokia has announced a partnership with Lightstorm in India to expand the latter's optical network coverage in the Eastern and Northern regions of India. As part of the partnership, Nokia will supply the latest wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical network solutions to Lightstorm, along with integration and consulting services to help the company deploy Nokia's latest C+L band WDM optical line system solutions. These solutions offer protection features to ensure network resiliency in the event of multiple fiber cuts.

Also Read: Ciena Announces 1.6 Tbps Coherent Optic Solution

Lightstorm

Lightstorm is a provider of carrier-neutral digital infrastructure to enterprise customers and offers a next-generation network architecture for enterprise customers with reduced latency, 100% uptime, and full end-to-end control and management capabilities. Lightstorm is extending its existing partnership with Nokia as it expands its coverage east and north across large swathes of India.

Also Read: Sparkle Enhances Global Optical Network With Infinera and Nokia

Nokia Product Portfolio

The extended network of Lightstorm will use Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) optical transport platform, which incorporates its fifth-generation coherent optic chipset to expand total capacity to multi-terabytes.

Add capacity for Lightstorm Customers

This significant boost will help Lightstorm to offer added capacity for its existing customers and onboard new customers with a significantly higher baseline of services and benefits. The 1830 PSS is also future-proofed for Nokia's sixth-generation PSE-6, which will be essential when capacity demands increase in the future.

Also Read: Nokia and Globalconnect Achieve 1.2 Tbps Over Single Wavelength Using PSE-6s

According to the statement, "Nokia's DWDM products offer high capacity and automation to enable cutting-edge digital services for enterprise customers across India."

"Lightstorm's partnership with Nokia will help the company achieve its goals of rapid network route expansion with the benefit of added capacity."

The partnership between Nokia and Lightstorm represents a significant step forward in the expansion of optical network coverage in India and demonstrates Nokia's commitment to supporting the Digital India vision.